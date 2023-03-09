Friday Fish Fry blog week 2: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry

The Lent season has fully commenced and so have fish fry Fridays!

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff is going to go to a local fish fry destination and review their product. This week we have Specialty Producer Katlin Connin and News Director Tim Vetscher.

Pilot Project Brewing review from Tim Vetscher:

Based on a recommendation from Lori Fredrich during a recent episode of Milwaukee Tonight, my family and I ventured out to try the fish fry at Pilot Project Brewing in downtown Milwaukee. Pilot Project occupies the space formerly held by Milwaukee Brewing Company adjacent to Fiserv Forum. It’s a wide-open space with lots of natural light and plenty of room for kids to run around (mine are ages 7 and 5). We didn’t have a reservation but had no problem getting in at 5 p.m. on a Friday night. Disclaimer: there wasn’t an event being held at Fiserv that evening.

Before I get to my review, let me say if you’re looking for a traditional Wisconsin fish fry, this isn’t it. There’s no potato pancake, coleslaw, or rye bread. But, what the Pilot Project Brewing fish fry lacks in tradition it more than makes up for in taste. The Pilot Project Brewing fish fry comes with three different kinds of fish: bluegill, walleye, and cod. My plate had a total of seven fillets. The bluegill was easily the most flavorful. It was easy to dip in the G-Dilla sauce (more on that later).

Tim Vetscher The fish fry at Pilot Project.

The walleye was meatier than the bluegill and had a little more kick to it due to the Old Bay Seasoning. The cod fillets were fine albeit slightly greasy. I would have preferred more portions of the bluegill and walleye instead of the cod. Fried pickles and french fries rounded out the plate with fresh dill scattered on top for added flavor.

Back to the G-Dilla sauce: think of it as a spicy mayo but that’s not really doing it justice. It’s very good and is served in lieu of traditional tartar sauce. I dipped not only the fish in it but also the pickles and the fries. I must have gone through three servings of it.

Pilot Project Brewing’s fish fry pairs well with the brewery’s lineup of pale ales and IPAs. At $22, it’s a little on the pricey side compared to other fish fries in the area. Despite the higher price, I highly recommend the Pilot Project fish fry, especially if you’re looking for something a little out of the norm.

Butler Inn review from Katlin Connin:

Butler Inn has a great fish fry, easily a 10 out of 10. I had the fried Icelandic cod, and can’t wait to go back next Friday. The batter is just the right thickness, so there’s a nice crunch when you bite into the fish, but still thin enough that it doesn’t get soggy sitting on the plate. The portions are well-sized – if you’ve got a small appetite look forward to a leftover lunch on Saturday!

But, what’s a fish fry without the sides? Everything comes with rye bread and coleslaw. There are a few other options, but get the potato pancakes, trust me. Honestly, eat them first, while they’re hot – the fish will keep! These pancakes are perfectly golden, perfectly seasoned, and perfect with a bit of applesauce.

With a price tag of just $12, you’re going home full and happy.

