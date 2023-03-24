Friday Fish Fry blog week 4: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry

MILWAUKEE — The Lent season has fully commenced and so have fish fry Fridays!

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff is going to go to a local fish fry destination and review their product. This week Sr. Manager of Digital Content James Kust is reviewing Jack Pandl's fish fry.

Jack Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn - Fish Fry Review

I'll save you some time right off the bat - Jack Pandl's fish fry is worth a visit.

My wife and I decided to carry out our fish fry on this particular day. We called earlier in the day to place our order, and the staff took down our requests as well as our specified arrival time (very helpful when you're looking to grab something on the way home from work).



Next time we'll have to dine in, because stepping into Jack Pandl's was like stepping back in time. I felt like I was visiting someone's home (which, well, the space does appear to be a former home). The decor is warm and nostalgic, hearkening back to the days when corner restaurants and taverns were plentiful and dotted the Milwaukee landscape.

Pandl's offers perch and cod for their fish fries (as well as whitefish, if you don't mind it broiled). I chose the perch, and my wife ordered the cod.

James Kust Jack Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn fish fry (salad and other accompaniments not pictured).

Both orders came with a choice of two sides, from which you can select coleslaw, clam chowder, salad, baked potato, potato pancakes, french fries, or the vegetable of the day. Both my wife and I went with the french fries (I know, a lot of you are thinking we should have done the pancakes) and paired it with a side salad.



Much to our surprise when we got home, our orders also included the traditional fish fry accompaniments of bread and applesauce. I would have liked to get a little more applesauce, but what was provided was delicious.

Carrying out fried food is always a risk, but I'm happy to report the fish held up well, and still was decently crispy when we got home. As to the fish itself: Jack Pandl's provides generous portions, with four filets per order (though I wish the french fry portion had been a bit larger, I have to say). The fish was tender and flavorful, and the provided tartar sauce was a great compliment. We'd definitely do Jack Pandl's fish fry again.

Jack Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn is located at 319 E Henry Clay St, Whitefish Bay, WI. They are open from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays.

Visit the Jack Pandl's website for more information.

