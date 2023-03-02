Friday Fish Fry blog: Reviewing some of Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry

MILWAUKEE — The Lent season has fully commenced and so have fish fry Fridays!

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff is going to go to a local fish fry destination and review their product. First up: TMJ4's News Director, Tim Vetscher!

Week one with Tim Vetscher:

For the first entry into our first fish fry blog, we ventured out to Mibb & Viv’s in Lannon. Before you go, there are a couple of things you should know. First, since we were doing takeout: call early. Mibb & Viv’s opens at 3 p.m. so call early to get a prime timeslot (we called at 3:30 p.m. to get a 6 p.m. pickup time). And, secondly, bring cash. No plastic accepted.

So, how was the actual food you ask? In a word, delicious. I ordered the breaded walleye and my wife chose the beer-battered cod. Both were excellent. The walleye was served in four fillets. They were easy to dip in the homemade tartar sauce. And, you could use your hands since the fish wasn’t greasy at all.

Tim Vetscher The fish fry at Mbb & Viv's.

In any good fish fry, it’s important to get the sides right too. In Mibb & Viv’s case, the entire dinner hit the mark. The rye bread was fresh and is served already buttered. The coleslaw portion was a bit small but since I was already getting full from everything else, it didn’t really bother me. The only aspect of the meal that was just average was the potato pancakes. But, the potato pancakes were made a whole lot better when topped with what appeared to be homemade applesauce.

All in, the breaded walleye fish fry will set you back $18. Not bad at all.

From downtown Milwaukee, Mibb & Viv’s is more than a 30-minute drive. But, since that drive ends with a tasty fish fry at a good price, it’s well worth it.

Tim Vetscher Mibb & Viv's

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip