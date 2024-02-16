Friday Fish Fry Blog, Week 1: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fries

For our first fish fry review of the 2024 Lenten season, TMJ4's News Director Tim Vetscher headed to Ally’s Bistro in Menomonee Falls.

Ally’s offers diners two options for its fish fry dinner: perch or cod dipped in Pabst Blue Ribbon beer batter. Tim has said before, and will say again — always go with the perch when given an option. That philosophy served him well yet again during his visit to Ally’s.

Tim Vetscher, TMJ4 Fish Fry

The perch was served in three meaty fillets which, quite honestly, were more than enough fish for one person. The fillets were perfectly fried with no greasy aftertaste.

Ally’s offers diners a side of either French fries, sweet potato fries, baked potato, or potato pancakes. Tim's pro tip: when given these options or a variety thereof, always go with the potato pancake. Ally’s potato pancake is clearly homemade given its rich taste. It paired perfectly with the applesauce Ally’s also provides with the meal.

Combined with some extremely tasty coleslaw and ample tartar sauce, Ally’s fish fry dinner checks all the requisite boxes.

Expect to pay $15.99 for the cod dinner and $18.99 for the perch. It's well worth the drive to Menonomnee Falls for dinner of a Friday night!

Ally’s is located near the intersection of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip