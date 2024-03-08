Fish Fry Blog Week 4: MD Saloon

It's time for another fish fry review, and the MD Saloon is on the menu!

The MD Saloon offers everything from a full range of breakfast items to sandwiches and steak dinner specials, but we cannot forget the fish fry.

Susan Kim, TMJ4 MD Saloon

The MD Saloon serves three thick pieces of cod with a light beer-batter. It is accompanied by a couple of potato pancakes, a mayonnaise based cole slaw and rye bread.

They also have two-piece perch dinners available, along with salmon and shrimp.

The MD Saloon is a family friendly restaurant and offers options for kids meals like perch, shrimp or cod, which can be ordered baked or fried. MD Saloon also plays various sports games on TV, but Fridays are a popular night that can become a place of collective excitement!

Susan Kim Susan Kim and her husband at MD Saloon

Fish Fry prices range from $10 to $17.

The menu can be found here.

