Fish Fry Blog Week 2: Doc's on the Fox

Lori Hayes
Posted at 7:14 AM, Feb 23, 2024
Doc’s on the Fox in Waterford has a fantastic fish fry available on Wednesdays and Fridays. It's about a 30 minute drive south from Milwaukee, but well worth it.

Doc's serves baked or fried cod and fried walleye, which is my favorite. It comes with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots (which I love crispy!), baked potato, or potato pancakes (which are my favorite!). You'll love their New England clam chowder as well!

The restaurant is family owned and has nice views of the Fox River. They have good food, good service and — when it's not Lent — the best burgers around!

Definitely worth the drive!! 😊

