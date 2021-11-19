Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts

KENOSHA, Wis. — A jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts in the shooting in Kenosha last summer in which the then-17-year-old shot and killed two people and injured a third person amid protests and unrest over police brutality.

The jury found him not guilty on all five counts: 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide, Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and two counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The verdict comes after a almost three-week trial in which Kenosha County prosecutors argued to jurors that Rittenhouse was the instigator in the deadly shooting during protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The defense argued Rittenhouse opened fire with his AR-15-style rifle in self-defense, believing his life was in danger and that the amount of force he used was reasonable under law.

Self-defense law in Wisconsin allows a person to use deadly force only if “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.” The jury was tasked with finding if Rittenhouse believed he was under such threats, and if that belief was reasonable under the circumstances he found himself.

The shooting made national headlines and came to represent the debate over the right to bear arms and the protests and unrest over police violence that swept the country last summer. Rittenhouse gained support among advocates of gun rights and opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement. Those supporters helped Rittenhouse raise $2 million so that he could make bond and hire a legal team to represent him in court. Critics of Rittenhouse meanwhile rallied behind the shooting victims, describing them as protesters against police violence. In many ways Rittenhouse and his trial came to represent that greater divide across the country.

Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse's defense team has called him a member of a militia. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and seriously wounding a third.



During the trial the prosecution and the defense revealed an array of video showing different aspects of the Kenosha shootings, and questioned witnesses of the incident and people involved in authorities' investigation into it.

Rittenhouse says he came to Kenosha on Aug. 25 with the semi-automatic rifle and medical equipment to help guard local businesses threatened by unrest and give aid to those injured. A number of businesses had been damaged and vandalized in the previous days, sparked after Jacob Blake was shot and paralyzed by a Kenosha police officer.

The trial showed that later in the evening, Rittenhouse was separated from the people he had banded together with to protect a used car lot. Later, a man by the name of Joseph Rosenbaum came across Rittenhouse at the used car lot. During the encounter between them, Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum.

Video then shows Rittenhouse running while people chased him. That's when a still-unidentified man tried to kick Rittenhouse in the head, and when another man by the name of Anthony Huber hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse opened fire, killing Huber. Rittenhouse fired at the first unidentified man but missed.

Just moments later, a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, appeared next to Rittenhouse with a pistol. Rittenhouse fired and shot him in the bicep. Grosskreutz survived the shooting and testified during the trial.

Rittenhouse continued down the road, and at one point passed a police line. Video shows Rittenhouse raising his arms. Police told him to go home and continued on their way to the shooting scenes.

Early the next morning, Rittenhouse and his friend Dominick Black, who went to Kenosha with Rittenhouse with the intention of protecting the businesses, arrived in Antioch, Illinois. That is where Rittenhouse and his family lived.

Black had earlier purchased the AR-15-style rifle for Rittenhouse with Rittenhouse's money. Rittenhouse at the time was not old enough to buy the weapon. The rifle stayed at Black's stepfather's home in Wisconsin until Rittenhouse took it to Kenosha on Aug. 25.

On Aug. 26 Rittenhouse turned himself into police in Antioch. Rittenhouse was later brought back over the state line to Kenosha to face charges.

Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to charges.

Rittenhouse takes the stand to testify

On the 7th day of the trial, the defense called Rittenhouse to testify.

Rittenhouse testified that he remembered Joseph Rosenbaum's hand being on the barrel of the gun that Rittenhouse was holding. After the shooting, Rittenhouse testified that he took off running toward police. When his lawyer asked why, Rittenhouse said, "Because I didn't do anything wrong, I defended myself."

As he was running Rittenhouse said that he was hit by Anthony Huber's skateboard and by a rock from an unknown source, before he stumbled and fell to the ground. Here's how Rittenhouse recounted what unfolded next:

"I'm on my back and Mr. Huber runs up. As I'm getting up he strikes me in the neck with his skateboard a second time," Rittenhouse told the court. "Then what happens?" prompted the defense attorney. Rittenhouse said, "He grabs my gun and I can feel it being pulled away from me." His lawyer responded,"What did you do then?" Rittenhouse said, "I fired one shot."

Associated Press Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Rittenhouse then details his recollection of shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, "I lower my weapon and see Mr. Grosskreutz with his hands up, and as I'm lowering my weapon I look down and then Mr. Grosskreutz lunges at me with his pistol pointed directly at my head."

After he got to his feet, Rittenhouse told the court that he began walking toward the police line with the intent of turning himself into police, but was turned away. After returning to his mother's home in Antioch, Illinois he testified that he asked his mother to take him to the local police station, where Rittenhouse then turned himself in.

Almost as soon as cross-examination began it was halted, twice. Judge Bruce Schroeder had the jury exit the courtroom two separate times to scold Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger for his line of questioning. At one point, he even accused Binger of trying to force a mistrial. The judge took issue with Binger's questions about the defendant's right of silence and for references Binger was making to a video, not associated to the shootings, that the judge had previously said would not be allowed for use in court.

Raising his voice, Judge Schroeder said “I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant's post-arrest silence. That is basic law, it has been in this country for 40 years 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that.”

Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire/AP KYLE RITTENHOUSE testifies at Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha (Wisconsin) Circuit Court Wednesday November 10, 2021. Rittenhouse faces six charges including one count each of First Degree Intentional Homicide, First Degree Reckless Homicide, and Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot three people, two of them fatally during the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake seven times by a Kenosha police officer.

The judge allowed court to proceed after he very clearly told Binger that he didn't want to have another issue.

Both sides walked Rittenhouse through each individual shooting while he was on the stand. At one point Rittenhouse became so overcome with emotions he had to take a break. Once back on the stand, his defense attorneys continued their line of questioning where Rittenhouse categorized his actions as self-defense. “He grabs my gun and I can feel it pulling away from me. I can feel the strap starting to come off my body,” Rittenhouse said of Anthony Huber.

Prosecutors focused on Rittenhouse’s use of deadly force, asking why Rittenhouse pointed his AR-15 rifle at Rosenbaum if he didn’t intend on killing him.

“He was chasing me, I was alone. He threatened to kill me earlier in that night, I didn’t want to have to shoot him” said Rittenhouse.

