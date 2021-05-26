Man accused of buying rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to charges

KENOSHA — The 19-year-old Kenosha man who prosecutors say bought the AR-15-style rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot and kill two people amid protests last summer has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged Dominick Black with two counts of felony intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 years old, resulting in death. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Black's attorney, Waukesha-based Anthony Cotton, also filed a request to dismiss the charges Tuesday.

A criminal complaint released last year states Black purchased the weapon from the Ladysmith Ace Home Center using money he received from Rittenhouse. Authorities say Black bought the weapon for Rittenhouse because he wasn't 18 years old yet and couldn't do it himself.

Black and Rittenhouse agreed that the rifle would be stored at Black's stepdad's house since Rittenhouse did not have an Illinois Firearm Owner Identification card, according to the complaint. Black's stepdad lives in Kenosha. Rittenhouse did live across the border in Illinois.

According to the complaint, on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse and Black volunteered to protect the Car Source located on Sheridan Road. The two met at Black's stepdad's house where Black gave Rittenhouse the gun he had purchased, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle.

Around 11:49 p.m. that night, Rittenhouse used the gun to allegedly shoot and kill two people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

The two counts of intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 years old are punishable for up to three years in prison, per count.

Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.



Rittenhouse meanwhile is facing one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide, one count of 1st-degree reckless homicide and one count of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide, among other charges. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to the charges, arguing he fired in self-defense. His trial is set to begin this fall.

Black will be back in court for his final pre-trial hearing on July 29.

