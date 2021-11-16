Watch
No reason to close roads or enact curfew ahead of Rittenhouse verdict, sheriff's department and police say

Joint statement says such measures are not needed 'at this time'
SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse sits with his attorneys after a lunch break and waits for proceedings to start at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 16, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Kenosha Police Department say there is no reason to close roads or enact a curfew ahead of a verdict being returned in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday.

"At this time, we have no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines," the statement says.

The joint statement goes on to say that the two agencies "understand and recognize the anxiety" surrounding the trial, but that such measures are not needed, at least not as of now.

"Our departments have worked together and made coordinated efforts over the last year to improve response capabilities to large-scale events," the statement says. "We have also strengthened our existing relationships with State and Federal resources."

The statement concluded by saying both agencies will continue to be engaged with community leaders about the trial.

The jury in Rittenhouse's trial began deliberations Tuesday morning after a full day of closing arguments and jury instructions on Monday.

Rittenhouse selects numbers of dismissed jurors

The judge had Rittenhouse draw slips from a raffle drum to select alternate jurors who will be dismissed before deliberations. Eighteen jurors sat through two weeks of testimony.

