Local leaders react after Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty on all counts

KENOSHA, Wis. — The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has found him not guilty on all counts on Friday.

Rittenhouse pleaded self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings last summer. The then-17-year-old fatally shot two people and injured a third person with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during protests and unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The jury came back with a verdict after three days of deliberations. Rittenhouse faced life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

Local leaders in Wisconsin have voiced their opinions following the not guilty verdict.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said he believes justice has been served.

"I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial," Johnson tweeted. "I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild."

Senator Chris Larson (D-Wis.)

Wisconsin Senator Chris Larson called the verdict disappointing, but not unexpected.

"Even if Mr. Rittenhouse was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to the fullest extend of the law, it would not undo the damage done to Kenosha or our nation," Larson said in a statement. "Nothing can bring back the two people he killed."

You can read his full statement below:

My full statement on today's "not guilty" verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse:https://t.co/6tLY2OfJac pic.twitter.com/Zif8Gk2aLC — Senator Chris Larson (@SenChrisLarson) November 19, 2021

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for the United States Senate, said we have a difficult road to justice in America, noting Rittenhouse's verdict as "just another example."

"It is a sad testament to the idea of justice how not a single person on my timeline is surprised," Barnes tweeted. "Everyone’s reaction was already written. People spent the entire week mentally preparing. The enabling and empowerment of vigilantism, plus the sheer effort to defend the taking of life, is not something we should ever be comfortable with. The first day of the trial may as well have come with a spoiler alert. The whole saga felt as it were directed from the bench."

Rebecca Kleefisch

Rebecca Kleefisch, a conservative running for state governor, called the prosecution a "disgrace" and criticized Gov. Tony Evers for how he handled the protests last summer.

"Our justice system worked today. The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was a complete disgrace, praising the mob who burned our streets as heroes.' The tragic events that took place in Kenosha were unnecessary and avoidable," Kleefisch said. "Lives were lost and businesses and livelihoods were destroyed while Tony Evers sat on the sidelines choosing lawlessness over law enforcement. As your Governor, I'll always stand for law and order."

Alex Lasry

Alex Lasry, the Senior Vice President of the Milwaukee Bucks who is running for the United States Senate as a democrat, said the criminal justice system has failed.

"Yet again, we’ve seen our criminal justice system fail the people it was supposed to protect," Lasry tweeted. "Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an intent to cause trouble. As a result of that, two families will never see their loved ones again. There must be consequences for this violence and loss of life. Not holding Kyle Rittenhouse accountable for the two people he murdered sends a message to others that dangerous behavior like his is acceptable; this precedent will only lead to further violence."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more statements are released.

