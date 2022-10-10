Darrell Brooks trial: More testimony from witnesses

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021.

Brooks will have the chance to cross-examine a Waukesha police detective during the third day of testimony on Monday.

It could be another marathon day after the jury sat through 10-hour days both Thursday and Friday.

Brooks is representing himself in his own trial, after firing his state-provided attorneys before the trial began last Monday. Today Brooks will have to provide the court with his own list of witnesses.

Brooks will also have the chance to cross-examine a detective with the Waukesha Police Department. The detective, Thomas Casey, described the crime scene for the court on Friday and identified several of the groups marching in the parade and the locations where they were struck by the red SUV allegedly driven by Brooks. The detective also identified the man behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured scores of others on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Police said he turned into the parade after fleeing a domestic disturbance, though officers were not pursuing him at the time. The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since last week, when he demanded Judge Jennifer Dorow dismiss his public defenders. His trial began Monday with jury selection. Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow before prospective jurors were brought in, leading the judge to move him to another courtroom where he could watch via video and speak when she activated his microphone.

