Darrell Brooks trial Day 3: Brooks asks proceedings to stop, claiming he is on COVID-19 protocol

WAUKESHA, Wis. — During his trial on Wednesday, Darrell Brooks filed a motion to adjourn proceedings claiming he is on COVID-19 protocol.

A jury has been seated in the trial for Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade.

WATCH Wednesday's proceedings live:

Brooks said he's concerned about the health of those around him. He claimed a nurse confirmed he has lost his sense of taste and is fatigued.

"I'm afraid right now, I'm not feeling well," Brooks said in court. "I don't know what's going on with myself. That's why I put in the sick call slip... I've had people close to me who passed away from Covid."

Brooks said his test results will not be available until at least Friday. Judge Dorow offered a rapid test, which Brooks refused because he wants to wait for his other test results, which he claimed, was conducted by a jail doctor.

Prosecutors believe it is a delay tactic, arguing Brooks has been saying the last several weeks in recorded calls with his mom that he is going to get his trial delayed or pushed back.

A jail administrator said Brooks was offered and refused a rapid test earlier in the day Wednesday.

Court started at 1:30 p.m., and about an hour later he was removed from the courtroom to a separate room. He will continue to participate over video but is muted.

This is Brooks' new play from the room where he's been sent for interrupting. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/J02O4QmhBX — Bruce Harrison (@HarrisonMKE) October 5, 2022

Opening statements in the trial will begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. TMJ4 will live stream the trial gavel-to-gavel.

Ten male jurors and 6 female jurors were selected. All of the jurors are white.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip