Darrell Brooks trial: More witnesses expected to testify Friday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, is back in court today for the fifth day in a row.

He is facing 76 charges, including 6 first-degree intentional homicide charges, which each carry a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

Thursday's hearing consisted of jury instructions, opening statements, of which Brooks opted out, and the state calling its first witnesses.

The first witnesses called to the stand were Waukesha Police Sgt. David Wanner and the friend of a woman Brooks allegedly got into a dispute with on the day of the parade.

Brooks cross-examined both witnesses remotely from the courtroom next door after he was removed for disrupting proceedings, which is becoming a common occurrence. However, Judge Jennifer Dorow did compliment Brooks at the end of the day Thursday, saying there was a big change in his behavior from the morning to the afternoon.

Other notable moments from Thursday's hearing include Brooks removing his shirt while in the separate courtroom, Brooks appearing once again in jail attire, and him requesting a nurse to look at a cut on his finger.

More witnesses are expected to be called to the stand Friday.

