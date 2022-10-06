Opening statements begin Thursday in Darrell Brooks' trial

WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks, Judge Jennifer Durow, and the jury are back in a Waukesha courtroom today as opening statements are scheduled to begin in the trial of Darrell Brooks.

Brooks is accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Opening statements come after Brooks motioned for an adjournment Wednesday, claiming he is on COVID-19 protocol. Judge Dorow denied the motion and continued with proceedings.

Up until now, Brooks has continually been removed from the courtroom and placed in a separate room where he can watch the trial virtually. He was removed due to continued disruptions during jury selection.

Criminal Defense Attorney Jonathan Lavoy spoke with our Tom Durian and Bruce Harrison ahead of Wednesday's opening statements and said he believes Brooks will be ineffective during his remarks and will continue disrupting and using delay tactics.

"I don't think he's going to focus on the elements of the crime. I think he's going to try to focus on his delay tactics, and antics... I think he will be woefully ineffective," Lavoy said.

He went on to say the delay tactics are likely Brooks attempting to create an opportunity to appeal the trial, but Lavoy said he is failing. He said Brooks is not bringing the true issues of the case forward.

Day four of the trial begins at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday with jury instructions, opening statements, and a little bit of housekeeping. The prosecution is again asking the court to not show the victim's during the trial.

