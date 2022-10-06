'I may not like it, but I understand it': Parade victim's family prepares for Darrell Brooks trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Dozens of people were hurt in last year's Waukesha Christmas parade and six were killed. Their names, Bill Hospel, Leanna Owen, Jane Kulich, Ginny Sorenson, Tamara Durand, and Jackson Sparks.

Now, with opening statements just hours away in the trial of suspect Darrell Brooks, the family of one of the victims of the parade attack is preparing to face the man accused of the crime.

Ryan Kohnke is Jessalyn Torres's uncle. The 12-year-old was one of the dozens of people hurt when Brooks allegedly drove his SUV through the parade.

Jessalyn spent more than a week on life support before she was strong enough to breathe on her own and taken off a ventilator. She suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her lungs and liver. The impact of the SUV also detached one of her kidneys.

Ryan says while Jessalyn is doing much better, the idea of having to potentially face the man that caused her so much pain is frustrating.

"It's a major concern for not just my family, but any of the witnesses who are also victims. Somebody who committed such a heinous crime gets to question them. Personally, I understand the process, I may not like it, but I understand it and I respect it," Kohnke said.

Ryan says the last two days of jury selection have been difficult to sit through, but he and his family do plan on watching the trial from start to finish.

