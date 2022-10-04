Darrell Brooks trial: Day 2 of jury selection begins

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Note on Darrell Brooks trial streaming: Our live stream will not be active until jury selection has concluded. This is to protect the privacy of all potential jurors. Following jury selection, we will stream the entire trial gavel-to-gavel.

TMJ4 News is covering Day 2 of the trial of Darrell Brooks. Jury selection is underway. The TMJ4 News team will be updating this article with all new information, photos, videos and other important elements.

Jury selection day 2: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

The judge removed Brooks to a second room, and muted him for 30 minutes in court today. Judge says Brooks continued to interrupt and ask questions that a "sovereign citizen" may ask to disrupt proceedings. Jurors have not yet entered the courtroom. Here are some of the things Brooks said:

"May I move to stay these proceedings ... to a court of competent jurisdiction."

"I move the court to dismiss based on the grounds of judicial misconduct."

"May I have your name (judge) please?"

"Do you have a claim against me?"

"Do you know anyone who has a claim against me?"

Brooks, in a black suit, appeared a bit more tired this morning. Right now, he's in the second courtroom, muted, out of his chair, arguing with someone offscreen, likely a bailiff. His arms are crossed. We can't hear what he's saying, but he rarely stops speaking behind his mask.

Heading back into the courtroom now. More jury cuts will be made -- a number of jurors have expressed concerns about the length of the trial, financial hardship, and personal hardship. Not a basis to strike for cause, said judge, but she will release those jurors.

Overview of the first day of trial: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022:

A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

Court convened at 8:30 a.m. sharp, with Judge Jennifer Dorow on the bench. But just seven minutes later, before jurors had even entered the courtroom, Judge Dorow called for recess as Brooks continued to interrupt her.

“Mr. Brooks, stop. We’re going to have a really long day if you keep doing this," said Dorow.

Brooks is serving as his own defense after waiving his rights to an attorney last week. He's now arguing that he hasn't had time to prepare his defense since firing his lawyers. He called court on Monday the "equivalent of going into a gunfight with a butterknife."

Judge Dorow said Brooks is making "silly, non-sensical arguments claiming to be sovereign citizen" and refusing to recognize the jurisdiction of the court.

The potential jurors later entered the courtroom, but Brooks continued to object to proceedings, calling them unconstitutional and biased. Within minutes, the jurors were led back out of court.

Judge Dorow eventually sent Brooks to a separate courtroom where he can view proceedings but not interrupt. The judge has the ability to unmute his microphone for questions.

Dorow warned Brooks that if he continues to be disruptive she could appoint an attorney to the case. She ultimately called 10 recesses before ordering him to participate via video from another room. He was unmuted and allowed to ask questions of a jail administrator about when he received discovery documents after Dorow allowed him to act as his own attorney.

By lunch break at 12:35 p.m., not a single juror had been questioned.

When questioning did begin, 41 were questioned out of over 100 prospective jurors brought in.

Judge Dorow asked Brooks if he had any questions for the group of jurors, to which he replied, "I just want to strike everybody, strike them all."

By the end of the day's proceedings, seven out of that group of 41 were released.

According to the judge, Brooks will be allowed back in the main courtroom for day two of selection.

Dorow said in court documents that she anticipates calling 340 prospective jurors. The selection process could last three or four days, she said, before 16 jurors are finally selected. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.

The long-awaited trial comes almost one year since the tragedy, and just days after Dorow ruled Brooks would be allowed to represent himself, a decision Brooks' mother had hoped would not be made.

Prior to the decision, Brooks' mother sent a letter to Judge Dorow pleading that she not allow Brooks to defend himself.

"He is not stable mentally enough to fully understand the big mistake he is making by wanting to represent himself... he doesn't understand. That alone should be enough to see he's not capable of being his own attorney," Brooks' mother wrote.

Now Brooks, who has no legal training, will be on his own to defend himself in front of a judge and jury.

Up until now, his court hearings have been nothing but busy, with many motions filed. Most recently, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper sent a letter to Dorow requesting to drop count 77 against Darrell Brooks.

In recent hearings, there have been instances where the court had to end for the day due to issues in the courtroom. One instance involved Brooks falling asleep in court followed by him having an outburst and being escorted out.

Another instance came after Brooks withdrew his not guilty by insanity plea. Court ended early that day because Brooks was in pain due to a tooth abscess.

Following jury selection, TMJ4 News will live stream the trial in its entirety on our website, the TMJ4 news app, smart TV apps, and social media.

