'I don't want to watch anymore': Waukesha residents weigh in on how the trial of Darrell Brooks is going

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An hour into the trial Thursday, the mental competency of Darrell Brooks was brought up.

The prosecution told the judge that Brooks' outbursts are nothing other than a delay tactic.

"I am thoroughly convinced that Brooks is 100% competent to proceed to trial," said Sue Opper, Waukesha County District Attorney.

Opper addressed Judge Dorow about the disruptions from Brooks that ultimately led to his removal from the courtroom.

Brooks proceeded to take off his shirt and turn his back to the camera.

It's a move Opper believes to be a delay tactic.

"He is attempting to derail these proceedings, and avoid the inevitable," Opper stated.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow agreed with the prosecution's observations.

"It is the sole intent of Mr. Brooks to make a mockery of this process," Dorow said.

With tensions high inside the courtroom, for some Waukesha residents like Jasmine Hale, watching the trial has been difficult.

"It's gotten to a point where I really don't want to watch anymore," Hale said.

"He's trying to disrupt the system so he can prolong the inevitable," said Dan Strackbein, a Waukesha resident.

WATCH: Dan Strackbein, owner of Rochester Deli in Waukesha, gives his thoughts on how the trial is going.

Waukesha residents weigh in on how the trial of Darrell Brooks is going

We caught up with Strackbein, owner of Rochester Deli in Waukesha. TMJ4's Ubah Ali and Strackbein watched the trial together.

"It's just one thing after another," Strackbein said. "My wife and I both applaud that on his part there's no remorse."

On the other hand, Hale believes Brooks is dealing with a mental situation.

"I definitely feel like there's some mental health things that need to be addressed," Hale said.

Strackbein and Hale both agree they want closure for their community to continue to heal.

"We're just trying to get through this," Strackbein said.

