Julia Fello is the Weekend Anchor for TMJ4 Today, which airs Saturdays and Sundays from 5 - 7am. During the week, she is an Enterprise Reporter, where she works on exclusive and special projects. She joined the station as a reporter in October 2014.

A graduate of Elmhurst College in Illinois with a B.A. degree in Communication Studies, Julia also attended DePaul University's Journalism Master's program in Chicago.

She comes to TMJ4 after reporting for WWMT-TV in West Michigan, working as the Battle Creek Bureau reporter.

Julia is not new to the Badger State! She reported in Wisconsin for more than four years, beginning in 2008 at WSAW-TV in Wausau. There, she was a reporter and anchored the Sunday morning show. Two years later, she moved down to the state capital in Madison to work for WKOW-TV. She was a reporter and weekend morning anchor. During that time, she covered the controversial Budget Repair Bill. She reported on the union protests at the Capitol, and multiple recall elections, including state senators and Governor Scott Walker.

Her first break into news was working for CNN as a runner at the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York City. The experience inspired her to pursue a career in broadcast journalism.

Julia kept busy throughout college, working for WMAQ as a production assistant, and then at WFLD as a production assistant, field producer and live web talent.

She is proud to now call southeast Wisconsin her home, and works hard to report stories affecting our community.

If you have a story you would like to share, drop Julia a line at julia.fello@tmj4.com

In addition, you can follow Julia on Twitter & Facebook.

