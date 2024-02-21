'Economic Injury Disaster Loans' available for businesses hurting for snow

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Help may soon be on the way for small businesses hurt by the lack of snow this winter.

Governor Tony Evers announced companies could be eligible for millions of dollars in federal disaster relief loans to help cover losses.

In late February, there is green on the hills around Kewaskum, not the kind of green some business owners want to see.

But for businesses who count on snow to keep themselves thriving in the winter, Jason Wood, general manager of Sunburst Ski Hill, says "Mother Nature has not been nice."

Even with the machines that can make snow, Wood says they have over a dozen runs closed.

Learning about relief that could soon be on the way for businesses like his, in the form of a disaster loan that could be up to $2 million, sounds like a life-saver.

"It would actually mean a lot. Every body is down this year across the board," Wood said.

It's costing not just good time on the slopes, but people's livelihoods. The third-generation owner of Scherper's Outdoor Goods says this is the worst season for their family on record.

"It's probably $200-to-$300,000 worth of stuff that we got that we would sell or still have the chance to sell," said Nathan Scherper, the owner of Scherper's Outdoor Goods.

Selling this inventory helps Scherper buy stock for the next season.

"Taking a loan out like this would allow us to go out and purchase that product," Scherper added.

Unfortunately, Scherper's businesses are in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties, which are not in areas eligible to apply just yet. He hopes the opportunity is expanded to all 72 counties.

"The fact that this will be zero interest for the first year is something we'll definitely look into and take advantage of," Scherper continued.

Click here to learn more about the loan program.



