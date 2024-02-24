EV car manufacturers show off their newest models at the Milwaukee Auto Show

MILWAUKEE — There is a shift to electric at this year's Milwaukee Auto Show.

Every major car company at the Baird Center is showing off a new electric vehicle.

That's even as demand is slowing for the battery-powered rides.

DeeDee Taft, with the Milwaukee Auto Show, says all 25 manufacturers have at least one EV on display.

"I think the future is choices," Taft said about the selection.

Even iconic models, like the Chevrolet Corvette, are going electric. And the new Volkswagen Bus Revamp will only be available in electric models next year.

Jason Fogelson, the senior editor of Autotrader, says he test drives new cars every week for work.

"I would say about 50 percent of what I'm driving is electric," Fogelson said.

But he knows not everyone is sold, especially for consumers in colder areas here in Wisconsin, where he says bitter temperatures can drain the battery by up to 30 percent, which he calls "range anxiety."

He says demand has slowed for EV's, but they are getting more affordable, because dealers are putting incentives on the vehicles.

"If the dealers are motivated to sell them, the prices go down," Fogelson said.

"It's a great time to buy," Taft adds.

And you can come out to the Auto Show at the Baird Center through next Friday to get a look inside over 20 car brands, knowing it's a place where there's no push for you to buy.



