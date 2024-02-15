West Bend woman found dead in car crash has turned into murder investigation

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police say they now have two people in custody related to the suspicious death of a West Bend woman.

The victim has been identified by police as 33-year-old Ashley Calo.

She died after police found her in a crashed car near North Main and Follett downtown Fond du Lac Tuesday. Police say a three-year-old was found in the passenger seat unharmed.

Her death has now turned suspicious. Fond du Lac police told our Green Bay affiliate Ashley Calo’s death is connected to another scene just yards away near a strip mall. A man who worked in the area showed us pictures he took showing police evidence markers near a weapon and pool of blood, at about the same time as the car crash.

Police say people in the community on social media helped lead them to the arrest of a 20-year-old woman as a person of interest in this death investigation. A 21-year-old man was also in custody for harboring a felon.

Friends who have known her for a decade want to remember Calo’s impact on their lives, “She could brighten anyone’s day it didn’t matter she had the best sense of humor.”

The names of the suspects haven’t been released yet, because both of them have not been officially charged.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip