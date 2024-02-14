'Person of Interest' in New Berlin death investigation caught running through backyards half-naked

MILWAUKEE — A bizarre case that spans two counties. It begins in New Berlin where a 77-year-old man was found dead in a home Monday. The break in this case happened about 30 miles away, in Cedarburg where a woman found hiding in a garage half-dressed, provided information to police on the New Berlin Case.

Family confirm the man found dead in his New Berlin home is Richard Platt.

Police say a 42-year-old woman found in Cedarburg is now in custody and is a person of interest in this death investigation. They would not share any more details about the investigation, only that she provided details which led them to finding the man dead in New Berlin.

Platt’s grandson Brandon Feil says their family is in disbelief over what they have learned so far. Feil the suspect, “Essentially confessed right then and there to attacking someone or beating someone to death.”

Feil says his grandfather was found dead in the basement of the home. Something police would not confirm with us.

New Berlin Police Captain Steve Thompson shared why little details are being released, “We can’t definitively say the cause of death because we don’t have that.”

Information police hope to share soon, to bring the family and community some sense of closure.

