Pedestrian killed in Wawatosa crash thrown approx. 30 feet, according to a witness

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A pedestrian was killed while crossing the street in Wauwatosa.

It happened at about 1:40 P.M. Friday.

A witness tells TMJ4 he had just passed an older gentleman using a walker near 103rd and Wisconsin Avenue. Moments later he heard a loud sound.

Witness Dale Walz said, “I just heard the brakes squeal and a clunk and I saw his body rolling down the street.”

Walz says said the body was thrown about 30 feet from the scene.

Wauwatosa Police confirmed the pedestrian was killed.

The driver of the truck did remain on scene, as police continue to investigate.



