Residents express concerns over newly added traffic bump-outs on Milwaukee’s south side

South side residents are sharing their concerns over major changes to streets on the city’s south side.

They gathered for a town hall on Thursday, Feb. 22., to discuss how confusion over bike lanes is causing major safety issues.

Ernesto Rodriguez attended the town hall to express his frustrations over the bike lanes.

"How are they going to clean the street?" Rodriguez said. " They do a boo-boo here because the bike lanes don't make any sense."

Rodriguez says he’s noticed drivers acting confused over where the road starts and the parking and bike lanes begin, which he says is making him worried about being able to walk across the street on Lapham Boulevard.

Victor Huyke, a resident of the area, organized the town hall to highlight the confusion and frustration.

“A lot of people were complaining,” Huyke said. “They’ve complained about the sticks and the paint, and everything. They don’t know what side to go on.”

Milwaukee Common Council President Joe Perez attended the meeting on Thursday, showing support for those in attendance.

“Put green in the bike lanes,” Perez said. “Make sure people know these are bike lanes, and dedicated to them”

Perez also defended the bike lanes, telling TMJ4 that accidents have been down in the area by more than 63% percent.

“Extra street lights traffic lights didn't make that much of a difference,” Perez added.

Perez says city leaders have already planned to build bump outs to better guide drivers and put signs next to parking spaces.

