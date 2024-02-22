Vigil held for 4-year-old killed in accidental gun discharge

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends held a vigil on Wednesday, Feb. 21, to remember 4-year-old Jamero Edwards, who was shot and killed when another child got ahold of a gun.

The 4-year-old was killed on Sunday morning, at an apartment near 64th and Bradley road.

His mother, Tiara Edwards still finds herself retracing her steps on Sunday, when she visited a friend at the apartments at 64th and Bradley road.

"He was just my light," Edwards said. "He was everything to me."

Edwards says before the incident happened, she was sleeping, and Jamero was playing with his siblings.

TMJ4 4-year-old Jamero Edwards, who was shot and killed at 64th Court and Bradley Road around 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

"I heard this pow, and I woke up," Edwards said. "Worst day of my life."

Edwards says her son and a 6-year-old found a loaded gun in a purse, and it went off.

The organization '414-Life'attended Edwards's vigil to support the family, going door to door to raise awareness, and offered practical solutions like free gun locks.

"Make sure that they have support in the community," David Sinclair, with 414 Life said. "Just try to the show community love and help them re-heal. Especially with tragedies like this."

Milwaukee Police recovered two guns inside the apartment Sunday morning. No one has been charged or arrested in the case.

