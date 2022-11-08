Wisconsin 2022 election: Live updates on midterm elections

TMJ4 News is updating our live blog below with any important developments regarding the elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bookmark the page as well as our live election results page for the latest information on Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections.

LIVE ELECTION BLOG - TUESDAY NOV. 8, 2022

4:27 p.m. update: Crews are beginning to set up at the Madison Orpheum in Madison where. Gov. Tony Evers and his supporters will be for his election watch party.

Crews set up watch party for Tony Evers

4:27 p.m. update: Sen. Ron Johnson arrives at his watch party at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel in Neenah. Johnson and about 400 of his supporters will gather and wait for the results tonight.

TMJ4 Sen. Ron Johnson arrives at his watch party

4:20 p.m. update: Law enforcement begin to perform security sweet through the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee ahead of Tim Michels' watch party.

Security sweep through Italian Community Center ahead of Michels watch party

4:14 p.m. update: As of 4 p.m., the City of Milwaukee Central Count says 61,264 early ballots have been returned and 35,236 have been processed. The cit's voter turnout is nearly 70-75%.

4:01 p.m. update: Ben Voelkel, Senior Advisor to Ron Johnson, explains where he believes Sen. Johnson has been winning over undecided voters during the final stretch of campaigning.

Johnson advisor explains where he thinks the senator is winning

3:52 p.m. update: Estimated counting process will end between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the City of Milwaukee Central Count.

Below is current information from Election Commission:



66,996 absentee ballots issued

60,194 ballots returned by today

6,680 outstanding

TMJ4 Estimated counting process will end between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the City of Milwaukee Central Count.

3:35 p.m. update: Knife-wielding man arrested at West Bend polling place after yelling "stop the voting"

Tip caller Photo of the incident in West Bend.

A West Bend man was arrested after wielding a knife at a polling place and yelling "stop the voting," according to police.

West Bend Police responded to the incident at the West Bend Community Memorial Library at 12:35 p.m. They saw a man holding a knife around others who were voting. Police were called and they said when they arrived the man was shouting for people to "stop the voting". It's unclear what the man's motive was or his political affiliation.

Voting was paused for about 30 minutes until the scene was cleared. No one was injured and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Polls re-opened after the incident remains under investigation.

