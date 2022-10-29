Wisconsin 2022 elections: What do I need to vote in Wisconsin?

WISCONSIN — Here's what you need to know before you plan on requesting an absentee ballot, voting early or voting on Election Day in Wisconsin for the 2022 elections.

The basics of voting have not changed compared to previous years - with the major exception that there will not be drop boxes outside for you to submit your absentee ballot in.

In July of 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that most ballot drop boxes are not allowed in the state. They also ruled voters cannot have another person return their completed absentee ballot on their behalf. Writing for the conservative majority, Justice Rebecca Bradley ruled that absentee ballots must be delivered at the clerk's office in person and cannot be returned by another person on your behalf. (However, a federal court later clarified federal law allows people with disabilities to receive assistance when returning their ballot).

The only place a drop box is allowed in Wisconsin is inside the municipal clerk's office.

How do I register to vote in Wisconsin?

You can register to vote in Wisconsin online or by mail up to 20 days before the election. In order to register, you need a valid State of Wisconsin Driver's License or State of Wisconsin ID card issued by the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), according to the state's election website.

You can also register to vote in person in Wisconsin. You need to register with your municipal clerk’s office up until the Friday before the election or at your polling place on Election Day.

To check if you are registered to vote in Wisconsin, head to the state's voting information website here and plug in your name and birth date. If you aren't registered, the website will walk you through how to sign up. If you already are registered, you can login on the state's election website and update your name and address.

How do I request an absentee ballot in Wisconsin?

In order to request an absentee ballot, you need to be a registered voter in Wisconsin. You can request the absentee ballot on the state's MyVote website. You can track your ballot until it arrives at your home.

In order to fill out your ballot, you need a witness who can verify you filled out your own ballot. This witness must be a U.S. citizen, adult and not a candidate in an upcoming election. Next, fill out your ballot, place it in the certified envelope and ensure your witness adds their address and signature to the form.

Then, mail the absentee ballot back in the pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope included with your ballot package. USPS says to mail your ballot at least a week before Election Day. You can not vote at the polls in person if you vote absentee. You can also drop the absentee ballot off at your clerk's office or take it to your assigned polling place or absentee counting location on Election Day, according to the state's MyVote website.

Contact your municipal clerk's office if you make a mistake on the ballot.

How do I find my polling place in Wisconsin?

The state's MyVote website allows you to see the following if you enter in your home address:

Find your polling place (where you may vote)

View your polling place’s hours and get directions

See what will be on your next ballot

Find your next local election

Learn about absentee voting if you can’t get to your polling place

What are the deadlines to vote in Wisconsin's 2022 election?

Here are the deadlines for election events in Wisconsin in 2022, according to the state's MyVote website.

October 19, 2022 - Deadline to Register by Mail

October 19, 2022 - Deadline to Register to vote online

November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m - Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office. Find your Municipal Clerk’s Contact Information here.

November 8, 2022 from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m - Register to Vote at Your Polling Place. Find your Polling Place here.

September 22, 2022- Deadline for municipal clerks to send absentee ballots to voters with an active request already on file.

November 3, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters

November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined and Military

October 25, 2022, possibly through November 6, 2022 -Deadline for In-Person Absentee- Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through November 6, 2022. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours. Check MyVote or contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.

November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m- Deadline for Hospitalized Voters

November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Military

November 8, 2022 @ 8:00 p.m.- - Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot- If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk.

ELECTION DAY: November 8, 2022

What do I bring to the polls on election day in Wisconsin?

In order to vote in-person on election day in Wisconsin, you need to bring an acceptable photo ID, such as the ID issued by the Wisconsin DMV.

The state of Wisconsin does have a quick guide on what to expect at the polls.

What's going to be on my ballot in Wisconsin's 2022 election?

In order to find out what is on your ballot in the Wisconsin 2022 election, you can head to the state's MyVote website and enter your address. The website will show you what races you can vote in, based on where you live in the state.

The biggest statewide races in 2022 are for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and Secretary of State.

How do I vote early in Milwaukee?

In-person early voting started on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Nov. 4 at all locations. According to MyVote, voters may register in person in their municipal clerk's office until 5 p.m.

To vote in Wisconsin, you will need a form of photo ID. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a driver's license, state ID card, military ID, U.S. passport, or tribal ID are acceptable. Watch TMJ4's reporting on early voting in Milwaukee here.

