Early voting starts Tuesday, here's where you can vote in the City of Milwaukee

Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Nov. 4 at all locations.
Posted at 3:12 PM, Oct 24, 2022
MILWAUKEE — In-person early voting kicks off in Wisconsin on Tuesday and there are several locations where you can vote in Milwaukee in the 2022 Midterm Election.

Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Nov. 4 at all locations. According to MyVote, voters may register in person in their municipal clerk's office until 5 p.m.

To vote in Wisconsin, you will need a form of photo ID. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a driver's license, state ID card, military ID, U.S. passport, or tribal ID are acceptable.

Here's where you can vote in Milwaukee:

Early voting: Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Saturday, Nov. 5
Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Midtown Shopping Center, 5740 W Capitol Dr
  • Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway
  • American Serb Hall, 5101 W Oklahoma Ave
  • Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd
  • Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd
  • Flores Hall, 2997 S 20th St
  • Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr

Monday, Oct. 31 - Saturday, Nov. 5
Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • East Library, 2320 N Cramer St
  • Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St
  • Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave
  • Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St

Additional locations and hours:

  • Fiserv Forum, corner of N 6th St. and Juneau Ave.
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Tuesday, Oct. 25, Thursday, Oct. 27, Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4.
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Nov. 4.
    • UW Milwaukee Student Union, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.
      • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Monday, Oct. 21 - Friday, Nov. 4

    For further information on early voting locations, visit the City of Milwaukee's website.

    For more election resources, visit TMJ4's Decision 2022 page.

