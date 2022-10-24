Early voting starts Tuesday, here's where you can vote in the City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In-person early voting kicks off in Wisconsin on Tuesday and there are several locations where you can vote in Milwaukee in the 2022 Midterm Election.

Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Nov. 4 at all locations. According to MyVote, voters may register in person in their municipal clerk's office until 5 p.m.

To vote in Wisconsin, you will need a form of photo ID. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a driver's license, state ID card, military ID, U.S. passport, or tribal ID are acceptable.

Here's where you can vote in Milwaukee:

Early voting: Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Saturday, Nov. 5

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Midtown Shopping Center, 5740 W Capitol Dr

Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway

American Serb Hall, 5101 W Oklahoma Ave

Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd

Flores Hall, 2997 S 20th St

Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr



Monday, Oct. 31 - Saturday, Nov. 5

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



East Library, 2320 N Cramer St

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave

Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St

Additional locations and hours:



Fiserv Forum, corner of N 6th St. and Juneau Ave.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Tuesday, Oct. 25, Thursday, Oct. 27, Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Nov. 4.



UW Milwaukee Student Union, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Monday, Oct. 21 - Friday, Nov. 4



For further information on early voting locations, visit the City of Milwaukee's website.

For more election resources, visit TMJ4's Decision 2022 page.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip