Scott Fitzgerald wins reelection to Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District, TMJ4 News projects

Incumbent Scott Fitzgerald has been re-elected as the U.S. Representative serving Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District, TMJ4 News projects.

Republican Fitzgerald won 65 percent of the votes, beating his Democratic competitor Mike Van Someren, who received 35 percent of the votes.

Fitzgerald has represented the 5th District, which includes Waukesha, since 2020.

Prior to his election to Congress, Fitzgerald led state Republicans in the Wisconsin State Senate. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve and ran a local newspaper.

His website says he was born in Chicago and later moved to Wisconsin. He graduated from Hustisford High School and earned his bachelor's degree from UW-Oshkosh.

