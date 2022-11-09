Long lines, cramped conditions reported at Milwaukee polling location, TMJ4 confirms

MILWAUKEE — Voters are finding themselves in long lines wrapped inside a polling place at 1300 E. Kane in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.

TMJ4 News confirmed reports people are standing in long lines up flights of stairs inside the polling place, which is an apartment building called Riverview Apartments.

The long wait is for unregistered voters, TMJ4 News crew confirmed; registered voters have been able to get in and out of the polling place in about 25 minutes.

A man in line told TMJ4 News he waited for a whopping 90 minutes to vote Tuesday night.

TMJ4 News is working to confirm what is causing the delays at the polling station. But so far it appears the combination of numerous voters and an aging building is causing logistical issues. There have been no confirmed reports of health issues or injuries.

