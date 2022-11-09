Watch Now

Gwen Moore re-elected to Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District, TMJ4 News projects

Moore has been a U.S. Representative since 2005
Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisc., speaks at the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:17:49-05

Gwen Moore has been re-elected as the U.S. Representative serving Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District, TMJ4 News projects.

Democrat Moore won 72 percent of the vote, compared to Republican Tim Rogers, who had 26 percent, according to preliminary voting data. That's with 97 percent of precincts reporting.

IMPORTANT ELECTION LINKS:

Moore has been a U.S. Representative since 2005 and according to her website, she was the first Black woman in Wisconsin history to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. This will be her 10th term in the U.S. Congress, having first been elected in 2004.

Prior to her election to the U.S. House, she served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and the Wisconsin State Senate.

She attended Northern Division High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Marquette University.

