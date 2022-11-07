Milwaukee, Racine among cities where DOJ will monitor polls for voting rights compliance

MILWAUKEE — The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.

The DOJ explained in a statement on Monday that their civil rights division has regularly monitored elections in the field since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In its role this Tuesday, the DOJ's civil rights division, via its call center, will take complaints from the public about possible violations of federal voting rights laws.

In total, the DOJ's effort will monitor elections in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Both Milwaukee and Racine are named on the list.

You can file a complaint with the civil rights division on their website or by calling toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Back in October the DOJ released its approach to the 2022 elections. You can read their policy on their website.

Here are all the jurisdictions the DOJ will be monitoring for federal voting law complaince:

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and,

City of Racine, Wisconsin.

