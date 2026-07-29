Francesca Hong widens lead in Democratic primary, new Marquette Law School poll shows

A new Marquette Law School poll shows increased support for state Rep. Francesca Hong as she continues to lead the Democratic primary field for the fifth consecutive time in the poll.

RELATED: Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidates face off in only debate before primary

The new poll marks the first look at the race since Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley rejoined the field and since Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez dropped out following discoveries of major inaccuracies related to financial reporting by her campaign manager.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, right, talks as David Crowley listens during a primary debate in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Hong's support grew by 12 percentage points since the previous poll. She continues to draw her strongest support from younger voters who describe themselves as very liberal.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes follows Hong with 16% support, a slight decrease of 1 percentage point. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who was not a candidate at the time of the earlier poll, comes in at 7%. Former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan and state Sen. Kelda Roys each hold 2% support. Roys saw a 1-point increase, while Brennan's support remains steady.

Marquette Law Poll

Thirty-four percent of primary voters remain undecided, down from 45% in the previous poll.

Hong and Barnes both perform better with different voter segments. Barnes, like Crowley, does better with older and moderate voters.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys, right, talks as Mandela Barnes, left, Joel Brennan, second from left, David Crowley, center, and Francesca Hong listen during a primary debate in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Crowley is viewed favorably by 22% of those surveyed and unfavorably by 10%, while 67% say they haven't heard enough about him. The majority of those surveyed said they were aware of his endorsement from Gov. Tony Evers, who remains popular within the Democratic Party, with 36% saying the endorsement makes them more likely to support Crowley.

When asked for their second choice in the primary, 20% pick Barnes, 13% choose Crowley, 12% prefer Roys, with Hong receiving 8% of second choices and Brennan 7%. The remaining 40% say they haven’t decided on a second choice.

The primary election is Aug. 11. The general election is Nov. 3.

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