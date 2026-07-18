Gov. Tony Evers endorses David Crowley as Crowley re-enters race for governor

Governor Tony Evers endorsed Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Saturday as Crowley announced his return to the governor's race.

"I'm all in on making sure Wisconsinites continue to have a governor who will stand up for the people of our state, who understands the challenges facing working families, and has real plans to help," Evers said in a statement posted to his social media. "That's why I'm all in on David Crowley - and I'm urging Wisconsinites to join me in supporting him."

Milwaukee County

Crowley had suspended his campaign earlier this month, saying that "It has become clear that I will not be the Democratic nominee for governor..."

At the time he pulled out, Crowley publicly endorsed Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez - only for Rodriguez to end up suspending her own campaign on Friday.

Days before suspending her campaign, Rodriguez fired her campaign manager after discovering "serious mismanagement and inaccuracies in campaign finance filings."

Shortly after Rodriguez announced she was dropping out, another former Democratic candidate for governor, Missy Hughes, took to social media to encourage Crowley to get back in the race.

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