Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez suspends Wisconsin gubernatorial campaign

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez announced Friday she has suspended her campaign for Wisconsin governor, citing ongoing financial reporting issues she said would be a distraction to the campaign and the primary.

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Rodriguez released a statement Friday saying the decision came after a review of campaign financial reports.

"As we have continued to dig into our financial reports, it has become clear that there are issues that would be an ongoing distraction — not just for this campaign, but for the primary and for Wisconsin," Rodriguez said. "This race is too important to Wisconsin to let that happen."

Scott Bauer/AP Photo/Scott Bauer Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor Sara Rodriguez speaks to supporters, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

The announcement follows Rodriguez's disclosure Monday that she fired her campaign manager after discovering "serious mismanagement and inaccuracies in campaign finance filings" that the manager prepared.

"I am deeply hurt and betrayed by what happened," Rodriguez said. "As I said on Monday, part of being a leader is taking swift action, doing the right thing and being as honest as possible when there's a problem."

Scott Bauer/AP Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, a Democratic candidate for governor in 2026, speaks at a news conference at a food bank on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Sun Prairie, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

Rodriguez said she "cannot in good conscience allow these questions to become a cloud over an election that Democrats need to win," adding that "Wisconsin deserves better than that."

This story is developing and will be updated.

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