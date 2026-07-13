Sara Rodriguez fires campaign manager over ‘serious mismanagement,’ inaccurate campaign finance filings

Sara Rodriguez has fired her campaign manager after discovering “serious mismanagement and inaccuracies in campaign finance filings that she prepared.”

WATCH: Sara Rodriguez fires campaign manager over inaccurate campaign finance filings

Campaign manager for Sara Rodriguez terminated after ‘serious mismanagement’ in campaign finance filings

The inaccuracies were discovered following an “initial review that found the manager filed inaccurate and incomplete campaign finance reports,” according to a statement released by the Sara Rodriguez for Wisconsin campaign Sunday night.

“The moment Sara learned of these inaccuracies, she acted swiftly and decisively removed her. The campaign will continue to build support to win in August and beat Tom Tiffany in November.”

According to the statement, the campaign will contact the Wisconsin Ethics Commission first thing Monday morning to ensure the inaccuracies are corrected.

You can read the full statement below:

"The Sara Rodriguez for Wisconsin campaign has terminated its campaign manager, effective today, after discovering serious mismanagement and inaccuracies in campaign finance filings she prepared. “An initial review found that the manager filed inaccurate and incomplete campaign finance reports. The campaign will be in contact with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission first thing Monday morning to ensure the inaccuracies are corrected. “The moment Sara learned of these inaccuracies, she acted swiftly and decisively removed her. The campaign will continue to build support to win in August and beat Tom Tiffany in November.”

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