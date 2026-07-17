David Crowley signals return to Wisconsin governor's race

David Crowley will hold a rally Saturday in Milwaukee, where he is expected to announce he is re-entering the governor's race.

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The announcement was made on his official campaign website, where he said, "My campaign for governor was never about one person. It was about a shared belief that Wisconsin deserves leadership that shows up, tells the truth, and gets things done for working families."

Crowley had suspended his campaign earlier this month, saying that "It has become clear that I will not be the Democratic nominee for governor..."

At the time he pulled out, Crowley publicly endorsed Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez—only for Rodriguez to end up suspending her own campaign on Friday.

Days before suspending her campaign, Rodriguez fired her campaign manager after discovering "serious mismanagement and inaccuracies in campaign finance filings."

Shortly after Rodriguez announced she was dropping out, another former Democratic candidate for governor, Missy Hughes, took to social media to encourage Crowley to get back in the race.

.@DavidCCrowley get back in this race! — Missy Hughes (@MissyforWI) July 17, 2026

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