Live updates: Milwaukee celebrates the Bucks with parade, party decades in the making

Delaney Brey
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 10:41:49-04

Watch TMJ4's live coverage of the parade beginning at 11:00 a.m. here

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to squeeze into the streets of downtown Milwaukee to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The team’s ascendance has invigorated a Midwestern city that is far from the league’s more cosmopolitan venues, like Los Angeles or Boston. And fans have embraced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who decided to stay with the team that selected him eight years ago with the 15th overall pick in the draft when he was just 18 years old.

The players and owners will board five double-decker buses Thursday as they roll through the heart of the city. They’ll finish with a celebration outside Fiserv Forum in the city’s Deer District. Check back often for live updates.

Latest updates:

9:34 a.m. -- Timelapse video shows fans lining parade route

Things are starting to pick up downtown. Reporter Ben Jordan took this awesome timelapse video of hundreds of fans lining the parade route, with an hour and half to go until showtime.

8:54 a.m. -- Gov. Evers issues proclamation making July 22 'Bucks in Six' Day

July 22 is officially "Bucks in Six" Day, thanks to a new proclamation by Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers issued the proclamation Thursday morning, ahead of the Bucks Championship Parade in Milwaukee.

"The Milwaukee Bucks fulfilled the prophecy of former Bucks guard, Brandon Jennings, which has become their longtime rallying cry of 'Bucks in six!'" said the governor in a press release.

8:39 a.m. -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett arrives at parade

First the governor, now the mayor -- Mayor Tom Barrett arrived at the parade route and gave our Delaney Brey a hearty "Go Bucks!"

8:32 a.m. -- Gov. Tony Evers in attendance at parade

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is already here along the Bucks parade route. He is expected to be one of many dignitaries attending the parade today.

8:16 a.m. -- Bucks buses are ready to go

After briefly getting stuck on the freeway yesterday, Delaney Brey has confirmed that the double-decker buses that will carry Bucks players during today's championship parade are ready to go!

7:35 a.m. -- More joggers than Bucks fans downtown so far

There are plenty of good spots still available along the Bucks parade route! Digital Reporter James Groh says he has seen more joggers than Bucks fans downtown so far.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

