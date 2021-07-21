NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates by going through Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Instagram Live

How would you celebrate an NBA Championship? If you're Giannis Antetokounmpo, you head to Chick-fil-A to get some chicken nuggets.

Social media was buzzing Wednesday morning as Giannis took to Instagram Live to document his chicken-related escapades. Fans quickly crowded his vehicle and chanted "Bucks in Six!" as the NBA Finals MVP made his order. He even joined in on the chants himself.

CONFIRMED: What Giannis wants for breakfast. pic.twitter.com/kEPZINqtzx — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) July 21, 2021

And of course, in order to commemorate his historic 50-point performance in Game 6, he had to order 50 chicken nuggets.

Giannis just ordered another 50 piece on IG live 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gAkSM9qdxI — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) July 21, 2021

After the manager came out to congratulate the Greek Freak, he tried to finagle a deal to get free chicken.

"I'll be getting free Chick-fil-A for life now?" he joked.

He puts the manager on the spot… wants Chick-fil-a for life! pic.twitter.com/s5XSlDG7A7 — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) July 21, 2021

There's one more reason why this Instagram Live was special - it showed off how Giannis is a caring and thoughtful person. Before he turned the camera on a Chick-fil-A worker, he asked if he could film her and noted there was an audience of 150,000 watching in real time. That's our MVP!

Giannis asking someone if he can put them on camera is proof he is the most genuine individual in the world.



pic.twitter.com/ztIJNQ3LrN — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) July 21, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks Championship parade will take place Thursday, July 22 in downtown Milwaukee.

