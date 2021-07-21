Watch
NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates by going through Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Instagram Live

Instagram/Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 21, 2021
How would you celebrate an NBA Championship? If you're Giannis Antetokounmpo, you head to Chick-fil-A to get some chicken nuggets.

Social media was buzzing Wednesday morning as Giannis took to Instagram Live to document his chicken-related escapades. Fans quickly crowded his vehicle and chanted "Bucks in Six!" as the NBA Finals MVP made his order. He even joined in on the chants himself.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

And of course, in order to commemorate his historic 50-point performance in Game 6, he had to order 50 chicken nuggets.

After the manager came out to congratulate the Greek Freak, he tried to finagle a deal to get free chicken.

"I'll be getting free Chick-fil-A for life now?" he joked.

There's one more reason why this Instagram Live was special - it showed off how Giannis is a caring and thoughtful person. Before he turned the camera on a Chick-fil-A worker, he asked if he could film her and noted there was an audience of 150,000 watching in real time. That's our MVP!

The Milwaukee Bucks Championship parade will take place Thursday, July 22 in downtown Milwaukee.

