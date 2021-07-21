Bucks fan makes Laverne and Shirley inspired video of Giannis and Khris Middleton

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been friends for a long time. They have both been playing on the Bucks since the 2013-2014 season. That was when Giannis entered the league, and Khris had just finished his rookie season.

The Bucks went on to win just 15 games that season. Seven years later, they are the only remaining members of that team. However, now they are NBA Champions.

To honor this dynamic duo, one Bucks fan created a Laverne and Shirley-esque video highlighting their friendship. It is a remake of an earlier video that featured Monta Ellis and Brandon Jennings.

