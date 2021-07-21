Bucks fans line up for championship gear at Bucks Pro Shop

MILWAUKEE — Fans lined up to grab championship swag early Wednesday morning, following the Bucks NBA Championship win the night before.

Doors at the Bucks Pro Shop in the Deer District opened at 8 a.m. and people began to show up about an hour early. Some like Fred Jones took the day off of work just to snag some new merchandise.

"I've been down here every time. So I have to come get this finals stuff. I mean championships," said Jones.

As final gear is pushed aside, the championship gear becomes the main attraction. The shop is selling T-shirts, hats, lanyards, koozies and more.

A line is already forming outside of the @Bucks Pro Shop this morning!



Some say they took the day off of work to be here. Others tell me they only got a few hours of sleep but that THIS is a priority today. #Championship #Merchandise pic.twitter.com/NZPvMnSyze — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) July 21, 2021

Melissa Peterson and her son Mason wasted no time getting their hands on new merchandise. She said she was awake until 2 a.m. and was back up early to get her hands on the new swag.

"We ordered some stuff online already and we wanted to get here for like merchandise right away," said Peterson.

She called the shopping experience a "once in a lifetime experience."

Bucks fan Frank Jacome is right with them.

"I want that shirt that says 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Champions," said Jacome.

When the doors were unlocked, the frenzy began. The Bucks Director of Retail, Chrysta Jorgensen, said staff is expecting big crowds for days and weeks to come. She said be prepared to be patient.

"We will have a little bit of a line, it goes quick, people are usually very excited to be here. Make some new friends. Everyone is a very big Milwaukee fan today," said Jorgensen.

She said they have plenty of stock and that they are currently printing even more. She said if a style sells-out, they may also replace a particular style with something new.

