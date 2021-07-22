Watch
Milwaukee billboard supporting the Phoenix Suns replaced with Bucks in Six congratulatory message

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP/Lamar
Gimbel, Reilly, Geurin, Brown billboard congratulating the Bucks.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 11:08:31-04

A Milwaukee billboard bought by a Phoenix law firm to support the Suns against Bucks is no more!

The billboard bought by Warner Angle was displayed near downtown and it riled up Bucks fans.

"It was meant in good fun, it certainly wasn't meant to jibe anybody or put a fork in anybody's eye. It just was, 'Hey we're supporting our team and you know what? We lost the last three games, but we're still supporting our team,'" said Attorney Jim Valletta when the billboard was put up.

But that billboard is no longer up, instead now replaced with a congratulatory one for the Bucks Championship win.

The new billboard was purchased by Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP,

