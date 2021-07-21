MILWAUKEE — The Bucks Championship parade will be Thursday, Bucks President Peter Feigin said.
Feigin made the announcement live on TMJ4 News after the Bucks won the Finals.
However, he did not say when it would begin, where the parade would start, or exactly where the parade would end.
We will update with more details as soon as we get them.
The Bucks won their first title in 50 years after beating the Suns four games to two.