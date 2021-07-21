Watch
Bucks Championship parade will be Thursday

Breaking news: The Bucks Championship parade will be this Thursday! We heard it straight from Bucks President Peter Feigin after the game.
Posted at 12:40 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 01:56:17-04

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks Championship parade will be Thursday, Bucks President Peter Feigin said.

Feigin made the announcement live on TMJ4 News after the Bucks won the Finals.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

However, he did not say when it would begin, where the parade would start, or exactly where the parade would end.

We will update with more details as soon as we get them.

The Bucks won their first title in 50 years after beating the Suns four games to two.

