ESPN commentator calls Bucks 'dumbest' team in NBA Finals history, slams leadership

ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins called the Milwaukee Bucks the "dumbest" team in NBA Finals history as the Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 2-0 after a second loss Thursday night.

When asked what his biggest takeaway from Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns was, the former basketball center said Friday, "let's not over-complicate this, and make this simple. The Milwaukee Bucks have the dumbest team in Finals history. And the Phoenix Suns have the youngest team with the highest IQ in NBA history... it starts with the leaders, the head coaches."

Perkins then tossed to two videos. The first showed Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer telling players in the locker room during Game 2, "play fast, play random, play together, play in great space. Let's go play some basketball, have some fun."

The second clip shows Suns head coach Monty Williams talking to center Deandre Ayton. "One, you getting back in transition. You going to have Giannis find a man and be a guard. Two - look at me - you set a high level for yourself. That's why you're down. That's great. Now go reach that level. OK? And you can reach it with force, doesn't have to be fast all the time."

Perkins continues on ESPN, "this is dumb, 'random, play freely, have fun' basketball. This is the NBA Finals. He said later on, "the Milwaukee Bucks played the most disturbing basketball in Finals history."

This comes after ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith responded with a "hell, no" when asked he wants to go to Milwaukee for the NBA Finals, and First Take host Qerim Rose referred to Milwaukee as a 'terrible city.'

Game 3 tips off Sunday at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

