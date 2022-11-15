Today's Talker: Big acts coming to Milwaukee next year

Watch Now
Lizzo, Pink, Imagine Dragons, Disturbed, and Trevor Noah all announced shows in Milwaukee next year.
MILWAUKEE — This morning we're talking about some big names that will make their way to Brew City for concerts in the new year!

Lizzo, Pink, Imagine Dragons, Disturbed, and Trevor Noah all announced shows in Milwaukee next year.

P!nk will perform at American Family Field on Monday, Aug. 14. Lizzo will take on Fiserv Forum on May 16. Disturbed will also play at Fiserv Forum. Their performance is scheduled for May 4. Imagine Dragons will play at Summerfest on July 8. Finally, Trevor Noah will take on the Riverside Theater on Nov. 3, 2023.

Tickets for those will go on sale either at the end of this week or early next.

Who are you most excited to see?

