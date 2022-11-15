Watch Now
Lizzo to perform at Fiserv Forum in May

The tour comes after her latest album, "Special" which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart
Lizzo
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lizzo
Posted at 6:26 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 07:26:41-05

MILWAUKEE — Calling all Lizzo fans! The Grammy award-winning superstar is coming to Milwaukee.

Lizzo is bringing her "The Special 2our" to Fiserv Forum on May 16, Live National announced Monday.

The performance will be part of the second leg of her tour.

The tour comes after her latest album, "Special" which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart and was hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

Tickets for the Milwaukee performance will go on sale on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. To purchase them, click here.

