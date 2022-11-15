Watch Now
Trevor Noah, retiring Daily Show host, will be visiting Wisconsin on comedy tour in 2023

Trevor Noah's tour will stop in 28 cities in the United States and three cities in South Africa from January 2023 to December 2023.
Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," announced Thursday that he is leaving the show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 7:32 PM, Nov 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Trevor Noah, the retiring host of "The Daily Show," will be coming to Wisconsin next year for two stops on his "Off the Record Tour."

Noah will be coming to the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2023, as well as the Orpheum Theater in Madison on Nov. 1, 2023.

Noah will also be coming to Detroit, Minneapolis, and Chicago along with over 15 other cities.

In addition to his tour, Noah is releasing a new comedy special, I Wish You Would, on Netflix on Nov. 22.

Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials. His show, The Daily Show, is an Emmy Award-winning series. His last day on the show will be on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Noah's special "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" was nominated for a Grammy Award and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show.

Ticket sales will open to the public on Nov. 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit Trevor Noah's website.

