Imagine Dragons with special guest AJR will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the last day of the festival, organizers said Monday.

They are scheduled to be headliners on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. CST.

Summerfest will be celebrating its 55th Anniversary in 2023.

