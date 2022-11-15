P!nk to perform at American Family Field August 2023

MILWAUKEE — Three-time Grammy award-winning singer P!nk will be performing at American Family Field next year.

On Monday, Live Nation announced the pop icon will perform on Monday, Aug. 14. Tickets for the show go on sale on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

The Milwaukee performance is a part of P!nk's Summer Carnival Tour, which features special guests Pat Benetar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and Kidcutup.

The tour comes after P!nk's latest single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which came out earlier this month.

There are a number of pre-sales going on before the general sale. To buy tickets, click here.

