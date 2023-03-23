Summerfest releases its 2023 lineup

MILWAUKEE — The Summerfest lineup for 2023 has officially arrived! Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. shared the 55th Summerfest lineup on Twitter Thursday morning.

Summerfest Here is the full Summerfest 2023 lineup.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Summerfest will be sticking with the three-weekend format for this year's festival, a format Milwaukee World Festival developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festival will take place Thursday-Saturday June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Organizers say the new format is a hit. Citing a study they did with market research companies, SimpsonScarborough and LEGENDS, they found that 80% of respondents said that Friday and Saturday were "among their three most preferred days to attend Summerfest," according to a news release.

Prior to Thursday's lineup announcement, Milwaukee World Festival announced most of its headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.



Some headliners for the BMO Harris Pavilion had already been announced as well, including acts like Elvis Costello, Cypress Hill, Lauren Daigle, Earth Wind and Fire, and Cheap Trick.

More shows will likely be announced ahead of the festival.

For TMJ4's full coverage of Summerfest, click here.

